City of Easthampton moves COVID-19 testing site to Millside Park

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen significantly since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton will move its COVID-19 testing site and open a new site on January 4th, 2022.

The current testing area is located at the town’s city hall and their new location will be a drive-through site at Millside Park, located on 2 Ferry Street.

This testing site does not accept walk-ins, those looking to get tested must have an appointment.

The new testing schedule will be changing to Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Saturday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The schedule is subject to change depending on any harsh or severe weather, but those with appointments will be notify directly by curative if there are any closures.

If you are looking to schedule an appointment in the City of Northampton they will also offer a drive-through testing site starting January, 3, 2022. The site will be located at the Round House Parking Plaza.



The testing site in Northampton will be open Mondays from 8:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This testing site does not accept walk-ins, those looking to get tested must have an appointment.

If you are looking to get tested somewhere else you can visit the Curative Website and find a location closer to you or visit Mass.gov.



The Easthampton Board of Health has some tips to keep in mind before you schedule your test:

o Appointments are required

o COVID-19 testing is open to the public, no minimum age

o Free testing for all, including uninsured. If you have insurance, this site may bill your insurance for the

test, at no cost to you

o Type of test: PCR

o The site may be closed due to inclement weather including snow, ice, and/or dangerously low

temperatures. Those with appointments will be notified of the closure directly from Curative