City of Easthampton urging residents to wear face coverings when in public

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Board of Health is urging residents to wear face coverings when in public.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, residents should wear face coverings in public when social distancing is difficult to follow, including shopping at essential businesses and walking outdoors in confined areas. Residents should still practice social distancing even while wearing a face mask.

A face covering can include anything that covers your nose and mouth, including dust masks, scarves, bandanas, and homemade masks made of t-shirts/cloth materials.

Employees at all essential businesses that are still open are required to wear face coverings per the official order of the Board of Health.

All essential businesses are also required to post signage on their doors reminding the public to wear a face covering before entering.

If you need more information on how to make your own face covering, follow CDC guidelines here.

If you and your family are in need of a cloth face covering, you can contact the Easthampton Health Department via email or by phone at 413-529-1400 x 430. Since there are limited quantities of donations residents are asked to only request one per person in each household.

If you want to donate cloth face coverings for essential employees and residents in Easthampton you can drop them off in the lobby at the Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Ave.