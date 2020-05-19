City of Greenfield cancels Memorial Day services amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield has canceled its Memorial Day services due to the COVID-19 virus and restrictions.

Director of Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services Timothy Niejadlik told 22News, in an effort to honor service members who have died and veterans’ who have passed away from the coronavirus, a video will be published on the Mayor’s Facebook page to pay tribute.

Niejadlik encourages others to visit the cities cemeteries to honor and show respect for those who served our country. “…it would be a wonderful teaching opportunity if you have children to better understand the sacrifices these service members made for our nation,” Nijadlik added.