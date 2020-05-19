1  of  2
Breaking News
‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and girlfriend found dead Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100
Watch Live
Wednesday 8PM: WWLP-22News to Host Live Telecast of COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall – Submit your questions!

City of Greenfield cancels Memorial Day services amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield has canceled its Memorial Day services due to the COVID-19 virus and restrictions.

Director of Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services Timothy Niejadlik told 22News, in an effort to honor service members who have died and veterans’ who have passed away from the coronavirus, a video will be published on the Mayor’s Facebook page to pay tribute.

Niejadlik encourages others to visit the cities cemeteries to honor and show respect for those who served our country. “…it would be a wonderful teaching opportunity if you have children to better understand the sacrifices these service members made for our nation,” Nijadlik added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today