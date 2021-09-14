City of Greenfield issues mask mandate

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a vote by the Greenfield Board of Health, the city has voted to institute a new mask mandate effective Monday, September 20th.

After the vote, held Monday, September 13th, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner issued a new mask order. The vote and order come from a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to wear a mask when inside public spaces and private business within the City of Greenfield. Residents of the city are also advised, but not mandated, to wear a mask when at outdoor events with more than 20 people, or when social distancing is not possible. It is currently understood that that many cases of COVID-19 have come from outdoor events.

The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 5. The Mayor will review the order every 30 days using data collected through the Health Department’s contact tracing and positive case data.

The city of Greenfield is the latest in western Massachusetts to implement a revised mask mandate. It joins Amherst, Easthampton, and Hadley, as well Franklin County towns of Gill, Sunderland and many more.