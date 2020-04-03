1  of  3
Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive Victim of deadly shooting on Meadow Street in Chicopee identified Trinity Health tests nearly 5,000 people for COVID-19, 789 positive
Watch Live
Live at 1:30: Governor Baker providing two COVID-19 updates Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Greenfield reports 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There are now 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greenfield which is 21 more confirmed cases since Thursday.

The updated numbers were posted to the city’s website.

As of Thursday, the City of Greenfield reported there were 25 confimed cases and five deaths within the city.

According to Danielle Letourneau, Chief of Staff for GreenfieldMayor Roxann Wedegartner, four out of five of the deaths were at Poet’s Seat Health Center. There are also 17 cases at the Buckley HealthcCare Center, five of whom have been moved to Baystate Health for further treatment.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday 154 deaths due to the coronavirus and 8,966 confirmed cases. Out of those cases 85 are within Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories