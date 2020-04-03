City of Greenfield reports 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There are now 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greenfield which is 21 more confirmed cases since Thursday.

The updated numbers were posted to the city’s website.

As of Thursday, the City of Greenfield reported there were 25 confimed cases and five deaths within the city.

According to Danielle Letourneau, Chief of Staff for GreenfieldMayor Roxann Wedegartner, four out of five of the deaths were at Poet’s Seat Health Center. There are also 17 cases at the Buckley HealthcCare Center, five of whom have been moved to Baystate Health for further treatment.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday 154 deaths due to the coronavirus and 8,966 confirmed cases. Out of those cases 85 are within Franklin County.