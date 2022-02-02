City of Northampton launches series of vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is launching a series of vaccine clinics, with the first opportunity coming up on Thursday.

The Northampton Health Department will offer walk-in COVID vaccine booster doses starting Thursday at the Elks Lodge at 17 Spring Street in Florence.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, but the CDC, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the Northampton Health Department strongly recommend Pfizer or Moderna instead of Johnson and Johnson.

There will be three more opportunities over the next 10 days, with clinics scheduled for this coming: