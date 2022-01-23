City of Northampton offers PCR molecular COVID testing for community

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With COVID-19 cases steadily rising within the state, the City of Northampton will offer COVID-19 PCR molecular testing at their local Senior Center.

The city will offer testing twice a week at 67 Conz Street for residents of Northampton and for those who work within the city.

Those interested are encouraged to register, but those who may have extenuating circumstances are advised to call the Northampton Health Department for assistance at 413-587-1215

