City of Springfield: COVID-19 cases are “alarming and scary”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Springfield have risen significantly, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Sarno, there were 265 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday and Wednesday alone. For the entire month of June, there were a total of 153 cases and July had a total of 344 cases.

Last week, there were 499 reported COVID-19 cases in the city. More than half of those were in people younger than 30 years old. Vaccination rates among that age group are the worst of any. Only 44 percent of people on their 20s in Springfield are vaccinated along with 42 percent of teenagers.

Mayor Sarno states, “Yesterday’s COVID-19 daily update infection numbers from HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris of 154, and 111 cases for the Tuesday, September 14th are very alarming and scary. These are numbers we were seeing during the height of COVID-19. Baystate Medical Center is being over-run by COVID-19 patients, the super majority being unvaccinated. Baystate Medical is being taxed and over extended creating a dangerous scenario of accessibility to medical services. With that, I again strong urge and encourage our residents to mask-up and get the Vax shot ASAP! We are at a critical stage here – we either take a step forward or end up taking two steps back. Make this about the overall good of everyone’s public health – not politics. We need to be united, not divided to defeat this enemy. Trust the facts – get the Vax!”

Since Monday, face coverings are required while indoors in Springfield for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be required at outdoor events where social distancing is not possible.

Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris are urging resident to wear face masks and get vaccinated as a significant surge in positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the past two days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Locations in Springfield

A mobile vaccine clinic can be set up at businesses, schools, organizations and more, to submit a request visit the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Program.

Springfield Health Department located at 311 State Street offers COVID-19 vaccines, no appointment is necessary.

Caring Health Center located at 473 Sumner Ave. and 1049 Main Street are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. walk-ins are welcome or call 413-693-1015 to schedule an appointment.

Springfield Technical Community College: On Thursdays, September 16, 23, & 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastfield Mall: On Tuesdays, September 21 & 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Several Walgreens and CVS pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccines. Search for the nearest location at VaxFinder.mass.gov.

Springfield residents who need help scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointment can contact the Department of Elder Affairs at 413-787-6785, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.