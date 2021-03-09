City of Springfield prepares to help restaurants expand to outdoor dining

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Warmer weather is returning and so is the urge to dine outdoors.

Massachusetts restaurants no longer have a capacity limit indoors, but the state is encouraging a focus on outdoor table service. In Springfield, the city is preparing to help restaurant owners open those spaces again.

“We are going to do whatever we can to continue to lift up our restaurants big or small,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno. “And the outdoor dining will continue here in the city of Springfield.”

According to the state’s restaurant checklist, restaurants are allowed to maximize outdoor dining spaces, including patios and parking lots when available, and where the town or city’s approval is obtained.

Many restaurants here in downtown Springfield utilized those spaces last year to help boost business during the height of the pandemic.

The city of Springfield closed off Fort Street so the Student Prince Restaurant could use this area for outdoor dining. Andy Yee, co-owner of the Student Prince plans to use it again.

“I think it was a total success last year,” said Yee. “We got a little more time to plan, we are in the midst of finalizing our plans right now. The dining experience is going to be far better than last year, I can assure you that.”

The city of Springfield is asking restaurant owners to contact city hall to approve their outdoor dining area. Springfield restaurant owners may also have to work with the city’s licensing authority to permit outdoor alcohol service.