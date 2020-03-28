City of Springfield taking extra precautions to limit COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caution tape is typically not something you see at playgrounds. But these days, it’s a sign of cities hoping that people practice social distancing.

“That’s probably a good thing just because all of the little germ bugs out there,” said Frank Marier of Suffield. “We can’t live in a bubble, we got to keep every day life moving.”

As spring begins and temperatures gets warmer, people typically yearn to get outside. But with Governor Baker’s stay-at-home advisory, residents have been asked to stay indoors.

To prevent social gatherings in the area, the Springfield Park Commission has taken extra steps like closing playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They said all swings and playgrounds will be closed until further notice.

But people are still out and around in the parks. Biking, walking and even dancing. Some keeping six feet of social distance but others…not so much.

“More people than I’ve ever seen,” Tom Lachiusa of Longmeadow described. “We drove down by the pond section of Longmeadow, there were tons of people walking there.”

“We’ve come through Forest Park and there’s a lot of people. It’s like when you live in a big city and there’s always people around,” Lachiusa noted.

Mayor Sarno even took down the basketball rims in parks this week to prevent people from gathering.

The young people have to take this serious. That’s why I told Pat Sullivan. It might seem simple, take the hoops down. No congregating going on anymore now. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

While Governor Baker said people can take walks during the advisory, he also emphasized staying at home in efforts to flatten the curve in the state.