City officials to attend Homeless Tent Triage facility tour in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with city officials will be touring the city’s Homeless Tent Triage facility Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the facility was established to serve Springfield’s homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of the art tenting facility will help address the medical needs of the homeless population who may have been affected by the coronavirus.

The Homeless Tent Triage is comprised of three tents. One tent is reserved for testing, one for those with symptoms to isolate, and one to hold people in quarantine. The facility is located across the Friends of the Homeless Center on Worthington Street.