City officials working to combat vaccine hesitancy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield’s Vax Force is trying to reach more residents to combat vaccine hesitancy and to get the most vulnerable vaccinated.

Springfield is one of the 20 Massachusetts communities that the state has deemed most impacted by the pandemic and the Vax Force is trying to bring awareness and education of the COVID-19 vaccine to the city’s residents.

On Saturday, Vax Force along with Springfield city officials held a faith and science vaccination event at St. John’s Congregational Church.

“I am so appreciative of the pastors, the interfaith committee, working with the Department of Health & Human Services and we are getting vaccines in arms,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield’s Commissioner of Health & Human Services.

Saturday’s event was to help the Springfield community use science, data, and information to guide the decision-making process for residents ready to receive the vaccine shot. Mayor Domenic Sarno said it’s vital that the city reaches out to its faith-based community leaders to help get true and factual information about vaccines to all Springfield residents.

“We want to stick to our purpose which is neighborhood sites, convenience for my Springfield residents, and there’s a sense of trust and security doing that,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

The city of Springfield is using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the neighborhood clinics and it is now available to Springfield residents 18 years and older.

To schedule a vaccine appointment in one of Springfield’s neighborhood clinics, click here.