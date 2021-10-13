Clark Art Institute and MASS MoCA requiring COVID-19 vaccine for visitors

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning November 1, all visitors to the Clark Art Institute and MASS MoCA must provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Clark’s staff, library patrons, and all contractors are currently required to be vaccinated. MASS MoCA’s vaccine requirement for employees began on October 8.

“We continue to place the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and community at the forefront of our thinking,” said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark. “Taking the additional precaution of requiring all visitors to provide proof of vaccination is the most effective and prudent approach through which the Clark can do its part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. We trust that our guests will be supportive of this effort.”

“The vaccine requirement we put in place for FreshGrass was overwhelmingly well-received, so our staff now has a playbook to work from,” said Tracy Moore, Deputy Director of MASS MoCA. “We’re committed to maintaining safe and healthy conditions as we approach the winter months and start to spend more time indoors.”

Below are the museums’ vaccine policies:

The Clark’s Vaccine Policy:

Beginning on November 1, visitors to the Clark above the age of twelve will be required to show their vaccination card (issued either by the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization) or other proof of vaccination at the Clark’s Admissions desk in order to gain entry. All individuals must present proof of vaccination documents indicating that they have had at least one dose of any of the US-approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson), or vaccines approved by foreign governments, administered at least two weeks prior to their arrival. Unvaccinated visitors under the age of twelve are welcome but must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. All visitors age five and older are required to wear a face covering at all times while inside the Clark’s buildings and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. Anyone who is unable to comply with this policy will be asked to visit at a later date.

MASS MoCA’s Vaccine Policy:

Effective Monday, November 1, all visitors to MASS MoCA over the age of 12 must show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination (accompanied by a photo ID for visitors over 18). Acceptable forms of proof include a photo or hard copy of an official immunization record of a vaccine administered from within or outside the U.S. Digital forms of state or federally issued proof of vaccination such as the NY Excelsior Pass are also acceptable. Children under 12 who are not vaccinated must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Masks are required for everyone over two years of age while indoors. Visitors unable to follow these new health and safety entry requirements who have already bought tickets are asked to contact the MASS MoCA Box Office at boxoffice@massmoca.org to receive a full refund.