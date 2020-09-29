Clinical trial for Covid-19 treatment completed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A clinical trial for a treatment for Covid-19 was recently completed right here in New England.

Trinity Health Of New England, the company that owns Mercy Hospital, studied how plasma from a blood donor helped critically-ill COVID patients.

22News spoke to one of the doctors who worked on the trial about what this means for COVID-19 patients. 38 patients were included in the study and 24 of them recovered.

“Those patients that received convalescent plasma that had adequate antibodies from recovered covid-19 patients those patients a lot more of them recovered well and left the hospital,” said Dr. Danyal Ibrahim.

The are just 1 of 4 health systems in the country to gain approval from the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to run the trial.

The results have now been published in the Infectious Diseases and Therapy Journal a worldwide medical journal.