Close contact sports to be suspended in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will be suspending close contact sports beginning next Friday due to the rise of cases in coronavirus.

The Northampton Health Department made the announcement on Saturday. All sports or recreation activities that involve close, sustained contact between players, a lack of protective barriers, and have a high chance of respiratory particles transmitting between people will be suspended beginning Friday, November 13th at midnight until further notice in the city.

Some sports included in the suspension are:

Football

Soccer

Baseball

Softball

Volleyball

Wrestling

Rugby

Basketball

Lacrosse

Ice-hockey

Competitive Cheerleading

Martial Arts

Ultimate Frisbee

“Now is the time to take extra precautionary measures in the face of rising cases nationwide

and in Massachusetts,” said Health Director O’Leary. “While data shows that normal in-person

school activities have not been shown to be problematic for spreading the coronavirus,

close-contact sports activities represent a higher risk for our children and our community.”

Sports teams and recreation activities must submit plans to the Northampton Health Department before they resume practice, games, or tournaments.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported another 2,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.