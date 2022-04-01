HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Friday, several Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing sites have closed due to the reduced demand for testing.

In total, 11 testing sites across the Commonwealth will close. These sites were determined due to a 80 percent decrease in volume since January. Sites that will close here in western Massachusetts include the Greenfield site at Greenfield Community College and Holyoke “Stop the Spread” sites at Holyoke Community College and the War Memorial.

CVS and other pharmacies will still be offering PCR tests that you can sign up for online. The two testing sites in Springfield will remain open for PCR testing.

Springfield:

American Medical Response

Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday – Friday / 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday & Sunday Pre-register

595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1-833-267-2684



To find a test location near you visit www.mass.gov/gettested. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home tests are also covered by insurance, as required by the federal government. Health Insurance companies will cover 8 over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month. MassHealth members are included.