Closure of bars leads to waste of beer, improper disposal explained by Easthampton Health Department

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the closure of bars and restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an abundance of beer has been going to waste in many establishments.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, beer has a high biochemical oxygen demand also known as ‘BOD’ which leads to ‘high strength wastewater’ that has very low pH. With the beer’s high BOD and low pH together, disposing of the stale beer in the sewer system creates an extreme issue.

Officials say the issue includes the potential in causing damaging conditions within the sewer system that may interfere with the receiving wastewater treatment plant.

Due to a high increase of stale beer and other food waste across the state, MassDEP and MWRA recommend the following when disposing of each item: