CODE ROCKY: Employee receives standing ovation after winning battle against COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center

**Video Courtesy of Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An employee from Baystate Medical Center ended her battle against COVID-19 and was able to safely return home Tuesday afternoon.

According to Baystate Health spokesperson Kieth O’Connor, Meghan Moomjian, a Medical Assistant in Baystate Thoracic Surgery, spent 29 days in the hospital fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday afternoon, members of Baystate Health gathered in the Daly lobby for a very special “Grand Code Rocky” to show their love to Moomjian for finally beating the virus and being able to go home.

Code Rocky is a code that is called over the intercom at Baystate Medical Center to celebrate the release of a patient who beat COVID-19.

With the patient’s consent, Baystate Medical Center team members throughout the hospital gather in the lobby to provide a standing ovation and a send-off for the patient while the “Rocky” theme song is played. According to O’Connor, the code started in one of the care units at Baystate Medical Center.

“Team members gave a standing ovation for one of our own as a very special Grand Code Rocky was called to celebrate the recovery of Meghan Moomjian, who is a medical assistant at the hospital. It was a spectacular sight filled with loud cheers and tears of joy from everyone in honor of Meghan and the incredible effort that our staff puts in every day in caring for our many patients,” Nancy Shendell-Falik, a nurse at Baystate said.

When learning that she was going to have a big send-off, Moomjian humbly responded: “You all don’t even know me. It’s hard for me to put into words right now the care I have received.”

While getting released, Moomjian said she is “doing great, if only I could just sleep for about a month now. This has just been a terrible situation. I have been able to Facetime my husband, but I’m missing everyone.” Meghan Moomjian, while getting released

The video shows employees from all over the hospital clapping and cheering on Moomjian as she’s being brought down to the lobby in a stretcher. After her standing ovation, she was placed in an ambulance to be brought home with a parade police cars honking and with their sirens on behind her.