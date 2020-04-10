Breaking News
584 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,603 tested so far
CODE ROCKY: Standing ovation for COVID-19 patients discharged from Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more cases of COVID-19 are announced, a number of people are also recovering from the virus.

At Baystate Medical Center, they’ve decided to begin a new way to celebrate a patient’s recovery called “Code Rocky.”

When a COVID-19 patient gets discharged from the hospital, nurses, doctors, security guards, and staff will now stand in the Daly Lobby and cheer as the patient leaves the hospital.

“This is what my heart needed. Thank you, Baystate healthcare workers for making a difference!” 

Baystate employee

The hospital also played the Rocky theme song as the patient goes through the lobby.

