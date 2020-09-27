Colder weather brings new COVID-19 concerns among local residents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives, in particular our health.

“Health is a big concern,” says Tiana Roy of Springfield. “Everyone is going to have to be inside more and not be able to go outside and eat. So yeah, I think it’s going to be a struggle through the winter.”

With still no vaccine, the fall and winter will mean very limited time outside for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, who are much more likely to experience the most severe COVID symptoms.

“I do think about that because of my age,” Donna Hinson told 22News. “I’m elderly and it’s more prevalent with the older people. When the dead of winter comes we are really probably going to be housebound.”

COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus and with the colder months ahead, that’s a real concern for residents and local restaurants.

Dominic Pompi, Owner of Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield, told 22News, “We’ll keep our tent as long as we can, you know weather provided. Once it gets really cold then it all has to come to an end.”

And there continues to be concerns about schools being back open.

Florida halted in-person learning after COVID-19 cases spiked among young children within a month.

The first person in the U.S. was diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 20, and since then the virus has infected more than 7 million Americans and has killed more than 200,000.