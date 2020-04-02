Community Action Pioneer Valley creates COVID-19 emergency relief fund

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community Action Pioneer Valley is creating an emergency fund to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the non-profit organization, 100-percent of the proceeds from the emergency fund will go directly to people and families in need during the pandemic. The emergency fund was created so they can have flexibility on where they spend the money for their clients.

Community Action Pioneer Valley says the biggest needs right now are to buy diapers, formula and food. But they told 22News once the eviction freeze stops, they anticipate needing to use the fund to help those in need pay their rent and utilities.

The organization typically serves nearly 30,000 lower-income residents every year, but they say they expect that number to go up due to COVID-19 as they’ve seen an increase in local usage of their services.

The economic devastation of COVID-19 will long outlast the virus itself. And it’s likely that it’s lower income workers that will be hit the hardest. I think right now we’re all looking for helpers and community action employs 350 helpers. Jessye Deane, Director of Communications & Development for CAPV

Right now Community Action Pioneer Valley has three donors that are matching donations up to $10,500. They’ve raised more than $9,000 so far.

