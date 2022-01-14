Community College Council requests remote classes

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Community College Council, which represents the faculty and professional staff at the state’s 15 community colleges, is advocating for the first two weeks of the spring semester be conducted remotely to maintain public safety during the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The union sent a letter to all 15 community college presidents requesting the move. They argue that bringing students and faculty back on-time will inevitably cause learning disruptions due to a spike in cases on campuses.

State public health officials reported 36 new confirmed deaths and 18,721 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Thursday.