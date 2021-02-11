Community Foundation awards $1.3M to assist those impacted by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has awarded $1.3 million in grants to support local programs providing eviction prevention, mental health, and food insecurity assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grants are from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley, which has awarded $10.2 million to 182 organizations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

More than 700 donors, including individuals, foundations, businesses, and $4.4 million from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, have contributed to the fund. Donations can be made here.

“Our grantmaking continues to evolve to meet the demands placed on the social infrastructure of our region as a result of the pandemic. More people are struggling to stay in their homes as a result of the devastating consequences of COVID-19 on our economy. Food insecurity continues to plague the region and there is a marked increase in individuals and families needing behavioral health care services. This latest round is aimed at these critical areas of need,” Katie Zobel, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts said.

The following organizations have received the new round of COVID-19 Response grants:

Friends Food Pantry (Springfield)

Amherst Survival Center

Behavioral Health Network (Springfield)

Bethany Assembly of God Food Pantry (Agawam)

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke

Caring Health Center (Springfield)

Catholic Charities Agency of the Diocese of Springfield

Center for Human Development (Springfield)

Clinical & Support Options (Northampton)

Community Action Pioneer Valley (Greenfield)

Community Health Center of Franklin County (Greenfield)

Community Legal Aid

Community Survival Center (Springfield)

Easthampton Community Center

Franklin Area Survival Center (Turners Falls)

Franklin County Community Meals Program (Greenfield)

Franklin County Regional Housing & Redevelopment Authority (Turners Falls)

Gandara Mental Health Center (West Springfield)

Good Neighbors Food Pantry (Charlemont)

Greater Springfield Senior Services

Greater Westfield Emergency Food Pantry

Health Law Advocates

Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry (Belchertown)

Highland-Valley Elder Services (Northampton)

Hilltown Churches Food Pantry (Ashfield)

Hilltown Community Health Centers (Worthington)

Holyoke Health Center

Iglesia Tabernacolo de Gozo (Springfield)

Jubilee Cupboard Food Pantry (Ware)

LifePath (Greenfield)

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry (Chicopee)

MANNA Soup Kitchen (Northampton)

Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (Agawam)

Mental Health Association (Springfield)

NAMI Western Massachusetts (Agawam)

Neighbors Helping Neighbors (South Hadley)

Oasis Food Pantry (Springfield)

Open Pantry Community Services (Springfield)

Palmer Food Share; Rachel’s Table (Springfield)

Reaping the Harvest (Springfield)

River Valley Counseling (Holyoke)

Root Studio (Turners Falls)

Safe Passage (Northampton)

Seeds of Solidarity Education Center (Orange)

ServiceNet (Northampton)

Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ Food Pantry (Springfield)

Springfield No One Leaves

Springfield Partners for Community Action

Stone Soup Café (Greenfield)

The Salvation Army – Springfield Corps

The Salvation Army – Greenfield Corps

The Salvation Army – Holyoke Corps

Valley Opportunity Council (Chicopee)

Victory Temple Church of God in Christ (West Springfield)

Wales Community Pantry

Way Finders (Springfield)

Wendell Good Neighbors

Western Massachusetts Training Consortium (Holyoke)

WestMass Elder Care (Holyoke)

Womanshelter/Companeros (Holyoke)

YWCA of Western Massachusetts (Springfield)

According to the news release, in March 2020, the foundation began grantmaking to respond to the pandemic, providing emergency grants to support nonprofits serving those most vulnerable to the crisis.

In October 2020, CFWM awarded $2 million in Stabilization Grants to 70 nonprofits that had been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Foundation has also provided non-monetary support through trainings for nonprofits.

In February, the CFWM expects to award grants to organizations directly supporting immigrant populations impacted by COVID-19.