Community Foundation of Western Mass to receive COVID-19 relief grant

(WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts will receive a grant from the state for immediate COVID-19 relief and support families in need.

The organization is being rewarded just over $423,000 as part of the $5 million being distributed by the Baker Administration.

Funds will be put toward housing support, food security, utilities, emergency childcare and more.

Katie Allen Zobel, the President and CEO of the Community Foundation told 22News, “Having this new infusion has meant a huge amount because we’ve been able to support 18 different organizations’ work every day with immigrant and refugee communities supporting them and their needs.”

