SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts established a COVID-19 response fund Thursday with a significant first gift by Mass Mutual.

The foundation established the fund to provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations serving people impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mass Mutual jump-started the fund with a $1 million gift. The foundation also contributed $500,000.

Commitments from Big Y and several local banks promise to grow the fund.