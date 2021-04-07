Community Health Center of Franklin County to receive $1.65 million

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community health centers across Massachusetts are receiving nearly $13 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan and the fight against COVID-19.
One of those health centers is in Greenfield. The Community Health Center of Franklin County will receive $1.65 million.
22News spoke with Allison van der Velden, the CEO of Community Health Care of Franklin County, and she said the legislation designates this money for COVID-19 related expenses. The health center plans to use some of the money for maximizing its vaccine program, but it can help in other ways.
“Over the last year, we’ve had to provide primary care services in really difficult circumstances. So some of these services will be used to build back the health center and take care of those needs,” van der Velden said.
Right now the organization is administering about 120 vaccines per day. Van der Velden said that number could double once their facility in Orange reopens, which should be sometime before the end of the month.