Community Health Center of Franklin County to receive $1.65 million

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community health centers across Massachusetts are receiving nearly $13 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan and the fight against COVID-19.

One of those health centers is in Greenfield. The Community Health Center of Franklin County will receive $1.65 million.

22News spoke with Allison van der Velden, the CEO of Community Health Care of Franklin County, and she said the legislation designates this money for COVID-19 related expenses. The health center plans to use some of the money for maximizing its vaccine program, but it can help in other ways.

“Over the last year, we’ve had to provide primary care services in really difficult circumstances. So some of these services will be used to build back the health center and take care of those needs,” van der Velden said.

Right now the organization is administering about 120 vaccines per day. Van der Velden said that number could double once their facility in Orange reopens, which should be sometime before the end of the month.