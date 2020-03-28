Community hosts birthday parade for Make-A-Wish little girl in Massachusetts

Video Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Foundation

MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Milton community joined together in putting on a special birthday parade for a little girl who was supposed to be on her Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World.

Make-A-Wish Director Rich Greif told 22News, Hannah Serpa had plans to meet Elsa this week for her 5th birthday, however, the exciting trip was postponed due to the coronavirus. To lift Hannah’s spirit up, her community hosted a parade filled with her favorite characters.

PHOTOS: Make-A-Wish community parade

Photo Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Foundation

Michelle, Hannah’s mom shared a thank you message on Facebook that read:

“THANK YOU Milton Neighbors for an incredible Birthday Parade yesterday for Hannah – who was supposed to be on her Wish trip to Disney. Thank you Milton Police Department, Milton Fire Department, Milton Public Schools, for leading the parade and all the logistics!”