Community input needed for City of Chicopee American Rescue Plan Act funds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A survey for Chicopee residents has been extended for $28.8 million of Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city.

The City of Chicopee is being awarded $28.8 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the city wants its residents’ input on where it should be allocated. Mayor Vieau has created a nine member Advisory Committee whose first action is to ask for the community input on potential ARPA projects and programs.

If you are a Chicopee resident and want to provide suggestions on potential projects, visit the Chicopee ARPA Survey through September 30.

“Overwhelmingly, we have heard from residents that the ARPA funds should be invested in capital projects that decrease the burden on Chicopee homeowners and businesses,” stated Mayor Vieau. “I have therefore instructed the Water Sewer Commission to generate potential projects for consideration by the end of this month, when I would hope to make a first round of funding commitments.”

According to the mayor’s office, the water and sewer accounts do not have a surplus, so these projects would take the burden of payment off all ratepayers.

The following bullets are included in the community input survey:

Under which federal priority is your concept eligible?