Community input needed for City of Chicopee American Rescue Plan Act funds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A survey for Chicopee residents has been extended for $28.8 million of Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city.
The City of Chicopee is being awarded $28.8 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the city wants its residents’ input on where it should be allocated. Mayor Vieau has created a nine member Advisory Committee whose first action is to ask for the community input on potential ARPA projects and programs.
If you are a Chicopee resident and want to provide suggestions on potential projects, visit the Chicopee ARPA Survey through September 30.
“Overwhelmingly, we have heard from residents that the ARPA funds should be invested in capital projects that decrease the burden on Chicopee homeowners and businesses,” stated Mayor Vieau. “I have therefore instructed the Water Sewer Commission to generate potential projects for consideration by the end of this month, when I would hope to make a first round of funding commitments.”
According to the mayor’s office, the water and sewer accounts do not have a surplus, so these projects would take the burden of payment off all ratepayers.
The following bullets are included in the community input survey:
Under which federal priority is your concept eligible?
- Replace Lost Public Sector Revenue – Strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs.
- Support Public Health Response – Fund COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff
- Water and Sewer Infrastructure – Make necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water and invest in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure
- Address Negative Economic Impacts – Respond to economic harms to workers, families, small businesses, and impacted industries
- Premium Pay for Essential Workers – Offer additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors
- Broadband Infrastructure – Make necessary investments to provide unserved or underserved locations with new or expanded broadband access
- Equity-Focused Services – Address health disparities, invest in housing, address educational disparities, and promote healthy childhood environments