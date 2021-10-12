Community input needed for Greenfield American Rescue Plan Act funds

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is looking for community input on how to use a federal grant to aid in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Greenfield is being awarded $5.1 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the city wants its residents’ input on where it should be allocated. Mayor Wedegartner will be soliciting comments during a virtual listening session on Monday, October 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The listening session via WebEx: https://bit.ly/3FEkGGT

If you are a Greenfield resident and want to provide suggestions on potential projects and cannot attend the virtual session, email Mayor@greenfieldma.org, and include “ARPA Suggestions” in the subject line.

According to the mayor’s office, eligible uses for the grant include investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure; replacement of lost public sector revenue; and support for public health related to the impact of COVID-19.

Mayor Wedegartner said, “I look forward to updating our citizens on the American Rescue Plan Act grant and

how it can benefit many aspects of our city that have been devastated by the economic, social, and structural

impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”