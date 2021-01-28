Company running Eastfield Mall vaccination site ready for opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Its going to get even busier at the Eastfield Mall.



Curative is opening Massachusetts’ first mass vaccination site Friday for eligible groups, as part of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. The company is confident it’ll be successful, based on what they’ve learned at their 10,000 testing sites across the country.

Eligible Populations Statewide

1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129

Site Type: Indoor

Instructions at site: Parking can be found on the north end of the mall complex. Both entry and exit can be found on the north end of the facility (Macy’s).Ramp accessibility is available. Additional accommodations for entry and exit are available.

Days of week open: Daily

“We have taken everything we learned there and we want to bring it to make vaccination accessible, convenient, and an enjoyable experience,” said Isaac Turner, Co-Founder of Curative. “You know it shouldn’t be a hassle for people.”



The vaccination site is at the former Macy’s inside the mall. 22News got an inside look at how the process will work.

“You come to your appointment as scheduled, just like at a normal health care provider,” said Dr. Sly Douglas. “You’ll get checked in, and after check-in then an assistant will ask you some questions about your health and how you’re feeling and then we’ll administer the vaccine.”



After people receive the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine they’ll come on over to the observation area where they’ll take a seat in one of these chairs that are spread far apart from each other. They’ll have to wait about 30 minutes before they can head out.

Dr. Douglas said they chose the Eastfield Mall location specifically because it was handicap accessible. There will be multiple entrances and exits and a sitting area, so people don’t have to wait outside. Curative isn’t receiving nearly as many doses of the Pfizer vaccine as they hoped, so that has resulted in a limited number of appointments. But Dr. Douglas asks the public to stay encouraged. They aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.



Curative’s goal is to eventually administer 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day, seven days a week.