Complaints about Massachusetts vaccine finder online booking system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rollout of the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination appointments was rocky.

One million more people became eligible for vaccinations on Thursday, including people 65 and older, and those with 2 or more serious health conditions.

The state’s vaccine finder website crashed for hours Thursday morning. Once it was working again, all available appointments were booked very quickly.

Dozens of viewers contacted 22News with complaints about the online booking system. They ranged from having to upload pictures of insurance cards to a delay in getting an automated text or email to verify the patient.

One woman from Springfield told 22News, she tried more than 50 times to secure a time slot on the Curative website, which runs the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site. She explained the system does not hold your spot once you pick a day and timeframe on the main page, and said that is a major flaw.

“It takes me 20 seconds to go through it, and I go through because I’ve done it so many times. I get to that page and I type in my phone number and it says ‘sorry this appointment is booked.’ So, I go back to the page, pick another time. It will have 2 slots available, and then it’s like nope sorry.”

Governor Baker said it could take more than a month for all eligible people to get an appointment, unless federal supply significantly increases. The state is only receiving about 110,000 doses per week.