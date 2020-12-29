Concern about hospital capacity grows as COVID cases surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ average number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the past month, with more than 2,200 COVID patients currently being treated at hospitals across the state.

Hospitals in eastern Massachusetts are nearing capacity, and here in western Massachusetts, Baystate Health CEO and President Dr. Mark Keroack said he is concerned about that happening in our area as well.

Making matters worse, staffing is down at Baystate Health, with some employees missing work after being infected with COVID-19, or while still awaiting test results.

Within the Baystate Health system, they are currently treating 150 COVID-19 patients. Both the Springfield campus and their community hospitals (located in Greenfield, Palmer, and Westfield) have a surge plan, which would allow them to accept about another 150 more COVID patients, but Keroack says doing so would put a strain on staffing.

Keroack told 22News he still doesn’t think it is necessary to have a field hospital here in western Massachusetts, like those that have been established in Worcester and Lowell.

Currently in western Massachusetts, 83% of non-ICU beds are full, and 64% of ICU beds are full, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.