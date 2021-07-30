Concerns over supplies at grocery stores

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic-related worker shortage at the food distribution level may soon impact at least one supermarket in western Massachusetts.

A food filled tractor trailer bound for Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam has been cancelled. Store manager Rich Whitney told 22News, he’s fearful of going back to where we were last year. He’s not pushing the panic button but the distribution and delivery problems are concerning.

“We’re noticing a labor shortage across the board. A lot of our trucks have been delayed. They didn’t have anybody to load them, there’s no one to drive the truck. They aren’t showing up until Monday the following week,” said Rich Whitney.

22News found the store to be pretty well stocked. But the Geissler’s store in Agawam is concerned about the future, if truckloads of product are delayed because of continued labor shortage at the distribution level.