Watch live at 11 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Neal is scheduled to visit the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to announce COVID relief funding from the US Small Business Administration Monday.

Congressman Richard Neal will be joined with Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva at 11 a.m. 22News will provide a livestream of the event.

Since October, the administration has distributed $687 million to more than 15,000 local employers through its COVID-19 business relief effort. Most of the funds were from the federal government.

The program directed $91 million to personal services establishments such as hair and nail salons, $62 million to independent retailers, $35 million to businesses in health care and $24 million to businesses in education, $21 million to gyms and fitness centers, $20 million to event support companies, nearly $18 million to professional services such as accounting businesses, $14.8 million to construction, $13.9 million to manufacturing and $10.8 million to transportation.

Several other industries, including lodging, media and indoor recreation, each split less than $10 million in grants through the program, the administration said.

Now, the focus on Beacon Hill will shift to control over to federal funding, once an agreement is reached by lawmakers they say they are ready to send money out to communities that need it most.

Basketball Hall of Fame recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony following its $25+ million museum refurbishment which launched in 2017. The “SuperFan Exhibit” is among one of the newest galleries on display celebrating the most iconic fans of basketball.