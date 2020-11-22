Rep. Neal credits federal agencies on efforts to provide PPE to area hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center continues to see patients test positive for COVID-19, with 72 patients currently hospitalized and eight in the critical care unit.

22News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal Sunday. He recalled the time his office worked hand in hand with Baystate Medical Center’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Andrew Artenstein.

“It’s a pretty startling turn of events, as [he] arrives what he describes as the mid-Atlantic,” Neal said of Dr. Artenstein’s recent New York Times article. “He was in touch with Mark Keroack of Baystate Medical Center with my office, and I was able to get after it to free up that equipment.”

Congressman Neal also credits the federal agencies with helping Baystate Medical Center receiving the precious masks, despite forces at work trying to drive up the price.