Connecticut church honors lives lost due to COVID-19 pandemic

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Church Bells rang at an Enfield, Connecticut Church at noon on Sunday, calling attention to the loss of life from the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Reverend Doctor Greg Gray, Pastor of Enfield’s congregational church said it was described as a grim milestone, ringing the bell 250 times at noon symbolizing the more than 250,000 who have died from covid.

Gray told 22News, “One time for every thousand lives lost. It’s tragic like we’re still not doing enough. One ring for every thousand lives lost.”

Cindy Chapin-Howell a local churchgoer added that she is shocked by the loss of life and angered at the fact that many could’ve been prevented.

“I get so angry at people who are not with the program of washing their hands, wearing a mask, social distancing having an abbreviated thanksgiving,” said Chapin-Howell.

Churchgoers listened from the parking lot as the bell from their house of worship honoring the memory of more than a quater of a million Americans who lost their lives.