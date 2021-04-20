Connecticut COVID-19 business restrictions ending

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut’s Governor announced the state will be lifting COVID-19 restrictions on businesses next month.

Connecticut is moving forward with returning to a post-pandemic normal. On May 1, most of the state’s COVID-19 business restrictions are lifting.

“The last year and a half or so it’s been a battle to live the fight another day. Here we are now restrictions are being lifted,” said Jay Ravalese, manager at The Country Diner.

Changes on May 1st include, the restaurant curfew moving from 11:00 p.m. to midnight and some outdoor restrictions are also lifting. Alcohol can be served without having to order food and table capacity limits are going away.

“I’m optimistic things will get back to where they were before COVID and so far so good. It’s going to continue to bring people out.” Jay Ravalese, manager at The Country Diner

The Country Diner in Enfield is right on the state line, so they’ve been getting customers from both Connecticut and Massachusetts for more than two decades. It’s a spot where they know your order as well as you do. One customer has been coming a few times a week for the past 20 years and he’s ready to get back to normal.

“I think they should’ve been anyway but that’s just me. I’m very excited. Bring it all back, let’s get back to where we were.” Jay DeLorge, owner of JLD enterprises home improvement contracting

All remaining business restrictions will be lifted on May 19 that includes gathering size limits and social distancing requirements. On May 19 the midnight curfew will also go away.

“Since the last around of restrictions that were lifted, people have been coming out in increased numbers.” Jay Ravalese, manager at The Country Diner

Governor Ned Lamont says the lifting of these restrictions all depends on the state’s vaccination and positive test rates. Masks will still be required indoors at businesses.