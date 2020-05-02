Conservation group launches online environmental education program

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden Hampshire Conservation District has moved its climate change education program to an online platform.

The Ccnservation group was about to begin a partnership with local libraries when the COVID-19 epidemic began. 22News spoke with Kathleen Bamford the administrator of the program.

She told us that it is very important to not forget about helping the environment during these hard times.

“These other things that have existed before are not going away. So to not forget these things when we are in a more stable place, we gain some momentum in this area to keep going afterward is very important,” said Bamford.

Educational resources for all ages can be found on the Hampden Hampshire Conservation District online platform.