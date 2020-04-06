Cooley Dickinson Hospital implements new mask policy

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is implementing a new mask policy for patients and visitors.

Starting Monday, all patients and visitors to any Cooley Dickinson Hospital will be supplied with a mask when they enter the building.

Patients including those in all inpatient areas, the emergency department, and ambulatory settings/provider offices must wear masks.

Patients will wear the masks when outside of their rooms or during prolonged face-to-face encounters and all other patients must wear the mask for the duration of their visit.

Visitors, including vendors, contractors, EMS personal and law enforcement, will all be required to wear masks until leaving the building.

There will be signs at the entrances of all Cooley Dickinson Hospitals.

