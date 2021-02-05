Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton receives over $19K grant to purchase ventilator, linens

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton received a $19,500 grant from Rotary International to purchase a ventilator and linens to support COVID-19 care. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, Cooley Dickinson will be able to purchase a ventilator and approximately 690 sheets, pillows, and towels with the grant money.

“We are glad to help Cooley Dickinson Hospital obtain the ventilator that will service many people. We at Rotary are ‘people of action’ and these are the type of projects that we do,” said Marc D. Glass, Governor 20-21, Rotary International, District 7890.

Rotary District 7890 applied for this grant on Cooley Dickinson’s behalf through the Rotary’s Disaster Response Grants program and at the request of the Rotary Club of Amherst.

“The ventilator and linens will directly help our talented respiratory therapy staff take care of patients at Cooley Dickinson. We are so excited to announce this gift just as we kick off our fundraising initiative in support of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund,” Cooley Dickinson Chief Development Officer Diane Dukette said.

The fundraising initiative to support the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund runs from February 8 to February 12.

The Rotary’s Disaster Response Grants program is designed to provide a fast and effective way for districts to respond to local events. 

