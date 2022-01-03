Cooley Dickinson Hospital updates visitor policy after rise in COVID cases

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is updating its visitor policies after a rise of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Tuesday, inpatients in medical units and critical care units are allowed one visitor at a time and up to two visitors a day between 2 and 8 p.m.

There are no visitor policy changes to the Emergency Department, Childbirth Center, Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy or Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology suite.

Emergency Room Patients: Allowed one visitor at a time, and the hospital requests that be the same visitor for the duration of your stay.

Behavioral Health Inpatients: Hours are limited from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy, Cardiovascular Interventional Suite: Patients are allowed one adult visitor however, visitors are not allowed in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU).

Visitors are screened for COVID symptoms upon entering. Face masks are required, maintain social distancing and clean their hands often.