Cooley Dickinson Hospital visitor policy changes due to COVID surge

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton has made changes to its visitor policies due to a rise in Massachusetts COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Cooley Dickinson Health Care, the Department of Public Health is asking all Massachusetts Hospitals, including Cooley Dickinson Hospital, all Mass General Brigham facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, to urge potential visitors to defer visitation until further notice due to a national and statewide increase in COVID-19.

Effective immediately, patients are allowed one visitor within a 24-hour period; a support person is considered in addition to the one, single visitor. Visiting hours are daily from 2 to 8 p.m.

There are no changes to the Emergency Department, Childbirth Center, Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, Surgical Day Care, Endoscopy or Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology suite. Visitors are screened for COVID symptoms and must wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing and clean their hands often.

The hospital is also reminding the community that COVID-19 testing for individuals who do not have symptoms is not available in the Emergency Department. To find a testing location near you, visit Mass.gov.

The City of Easthampton and Northampton Health Departments have partnered to create a regional drive-through testing site located at Millside Park on 2 Ferry Street in Easthampton. Appointments are required at: https://book.curative.com/sites/34189

COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Easthampton schedule: