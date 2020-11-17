Cooley Dickinson updates visitor policy due to the increase of COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickson Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions on Monday.

Cooley Dickinson implemented a new policy allowing inpatients one visitor a day. Hospital officials said this is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are exceptions being made on a case-by-case basis for compassionate care situations, support persons for patients with intellectual/physical disabilities, and two parents/guardians for patients under 18 years of age.

Visiting hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The inpatient behavioral health unit visiting hours are weekdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and holidays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be limited exceptions such as one person accompanying a Childbirth Center patient, visitors for patients at end-of-life, and someone needed to help a patient communicate.

Patients having surgery or outpatient procedures are not allowed to have visitors accompany them Pediatric patients are allowed one visitor who who are unable to make decisions for themselves. The Childbirth Center visitor policy has not changed, one visitor is allowed in addition to a partner, spouse or support person.