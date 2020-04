NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton is instituting a new mask policy for patients and visitors beginning Monday.

Effective Monday, all patients and visitors to any Cooley Dickinson Hospital will be supplied with a mask when they enter the building.

Patients will wear the masks when outside of their room or during prolonged face-to-face encounters.

Visitors, including EMS personal and law enforcement, will all be required to mask up as well.