Coronavirus continues to make for some very empty parking lots

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been almost a month since Governor Baker issued the stay at home advisory to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Normally shopping center parking would be full but there are very few cars to be found.

The only store at the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield that really had any cars out in front of it was Stop & Shop.

22News flew Skyview22 over the Century Center Shopping center on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield where there were only a few cars in the parking lot as all non essential businesses remain closed.

The parking lot at Agawam High School is also very empty as schools remain closed. With sunshine and milder temperatures you would typically see athletes practicing out on the fields or out on the tennis courts this time of year but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is not the case.