How will worshipers attend services during coronavirus era?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Virtual religious services are common-place these days since Governor Baker issued the stay-at-home order effectively closing houses of worship.

“I’ve gotten many comments from people who’ve appreciated the fact that they can still keep in touch with their parish by way of the livestream,” Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Springfield Catholic Diocese told 22News.

The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts moved their weekly events to online as well. Many religions do a collection during their services, something which for the Catholic Diocese has been impacted by not having in-person church.

“Collections have been adversely effected over these weeks but many people have either been giving online or they have been sending in their collections,” Bishop Rozanski continued.

The Springfield Catholic Diocese told 22News they received guidance from the state saying that when they’re able to reopen they’ll be able to at 40 percent capacity. Worshipers will also have to wear masks while attending services and practice social distancing.

Governor Baker is expected to give expanded details about reopening the state on Monday.