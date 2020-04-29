Coronavirus impact on air travel at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Summer is coming up fast but COVID-19 is still with us.

Depending just how long the pandemic lasts airports across the country could look a lot like the way is Bradley International Airport is now… empty.

Our 22News cameras were at Bradley Wednesday morning and saw less than 20 passengers board flights during that time.

According to NBC News, in the past six weeks, 2,700 planes have been grounded with passenger volume falling a staggering 95 percent.

Many are worried that trend could last till summer.

22News spoke Caroline Mcleod of West Hartford, Connecticut who already had to cancel a summer trip, “Booked a trip to the Caribbean with some of my girlfriends from college obviously we had to cancel that. Now we have some loose plans for July to go to the beach in Florida but obviously that’s depending on advancements with COVID.”

The airline industry says the average flight is now carrying just 10 people.