Coronavirus in Connecticut: 22News Open for Business series

(WWLP) – As COVID-19 infection rates decline, many people are wondering which stores are open for business.

Starting Monday, 22News will investigate which stores and services are open and offering services to customers. We will also look into which stores are planning to reopen soon and what precautions have been set in place to prevent community spread of COVID-19.

We will look into Massachusetts and surrounding states to bring you the most accurate information.

CONNECTICUT RE-OPENING PLANS

Many western Massachusetts residents work, shop, and go out to dinner in Connecticut, but COVID-19 has changed all that. 22News will show you what businesses and services will soon be available south of the state line, and what will have to wait.

WATCH LIVE: Open for Business special series weekdays starting at 5 p.m. on 22News.