Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,245 deaths reported out of 32,181 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Thursday there are now 32,181 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,245 deaths.
According to the DPH, 140,773 individuals have been tested. There are 2,263 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 32,181. There are also 137 new deaths reported Thursday for a total of 1,245.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 550
- Berkshire 382
- Bristol 1605
- Dukes 12
- Essex 4245
- Franklin 170
- Hampden 1985
- Hampshire 248
- Middlesex 7206
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 3342
- Plymouth 2466
- Suffolk 6820
- Worcester 2503
- Unknown 638
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 737
- 20-29 years of age 3826
- 30-39 years of age 4706
- 40-49 years of age 4754
- 50-59 years of age 5784
- 60-69 years of age 4562
- 70-79 years of age 3142
- ≥ 80 years of age 4423
- Unknown 247
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800
