Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,245 deaths reported out of 32,181 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Thursday there are now 32,181 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,245 deaths.

According to the DPH, 140,773 individuals have been tested. There are 2,263 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 32,181. There are also 137 new deaths reported Thursday for a total of 1,245.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 550
  • Berkshire 382
  • Bristol 1605
  • Dukes 12
  • Essex 4245
  • Franklin 170
  • Hampden 1985
  • Hampshire 248
  • Middlesex 7206
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 3342
  • Plymouth 2466
  • Suffolk 6820
  • Worcester 2503
  • Unknown 638

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 737
  • 20-29 years of age 3826
  • 30-39 years of age 4706
  • 40-49 years of age 4754
  • 50-59 years of age 5784
  • 60-69 years of age 4562
  • 70-79 years of age 3142
  • ≥ 80 years of age 4423
  • Unknown 247

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

