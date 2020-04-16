Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,245 deaths reported out of 32,181 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Thursday there are now 32,181 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,245 deaths.

According to the DPH, 140,773 individuals have been tested. There are 2,263 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 32,181. There are also 137 new deaths reported Thursday for a total of 1,245.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 550

Berkshire 382

Bristol 1605

Dukes 12

Essex 4245

Franklin 170

Hampden 1985

Hampshire 248

Middlesex 7206

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 3342

Plymouth 2466

Suffolk 6820

Worcester 2503

Unknown 638

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age 737

20-29 years of age 3826

30-39 years of age 4706

40-49 years of age 4754

50-59 years of age 5784

60-69 years of age 4562

70-79 years of age 3142

≥ 80 years of age 4423

Unknown 247