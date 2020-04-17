Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,404 deaths reported out of 34,402 cases of COVID-19

1  of  5
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Friday there are now 34,402 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,404 deaths.

According to the DPH, 148,744 individuals have been tested. There are 2,221 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 34,402. There are also 159 new deaths reported Friday for a total of 1,404.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 573
  • Berkshire 383
  • Bristol 1659
  • Dukes 12
  • Essex 4584
  • Franklin 173
  • Hampden 2134
  • Hampshire 258
  • Middlesex 7744
  • Nantucket 9
  • Norfolk 3499
  • Plymouth 2577
  • Suffolk 7272
  • Worcester 2765
  • Unknown 760

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 803
  • 20-29 years of age 4095
  • 30-39 years of age 5040
  • 40-49 years of age 5071
  • 50-59 years of age 6158
  • 60-69 years of age 4850
  • 70-79 years of age 3342
  • ≥ 80 years of age 4777
  • Unknown 266

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

