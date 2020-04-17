Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,404 deaths reported out of 34,402 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Friday there are now 34,402 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,404 deaths.
According to the DPH, 148,744 individuals have been tested. There are 2,221 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 34,402. There are also 159 new deaths reported Friday for a total of 1,404.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 573
- Berkshire 383
- Bristol 1659
- Dukes 12
- Essex 4584
- Franklin 173
- Hampden 2134
- Hampshire 258
- Middlesex 7744
- Nantucket 9
- Norfolk 3499
- Plymouth 2577
- Suffolk 7272
- Worcester 2765
- Unknown 760
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 803
- 20-29 years of age 4095
- 30-39 years of age 5040
- 40-49 years of age 5071
- 50-59 years of age 6158
- 60-69 years of age 4850
- 70-79 years of age 3342
- ≥ 80 years of age 4777
- Unknown 266
COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts
