Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,404 deaths reported out of 34,402 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reports Friday there are now 34,402 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,404 deaths.

According to the DPH, 148,744 individuals have been tested. There are 2,221 new confirmed cases in the state for a total of 34,402. There are also 159 new deaths reported Friday for a total of 1,404.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 573

Berkshire 383

Bristol 1659

Dukes 12

Essex 4584

Franklin 173

Hampden 2134

Hampshire 258

Middlesex 7744

Nantucket 9

Norfolk 3499

Plymouth 2577

Suffolk 7272

Worcester 2765

Unknown 760

Age groups reported with cases:

≤19 years of age 803

20-29 years of age 4095

30-39 years of age 5040

40-49 years of age 5071

50-59 years of age 6158

60-69 years of age 4850

70-79 years of age 3342

≥ 80 years of age 4777

Unknown 266